Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches Market Cap of $15.00 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $219,551.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

