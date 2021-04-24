TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $28.36

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $29.70. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 8,233 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $282,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

