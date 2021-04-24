TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $515,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TRU stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 380,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 65,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.