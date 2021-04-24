Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$3.05 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.70. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.04.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$515.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

