Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 853 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up approximately 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

