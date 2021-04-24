Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,299,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 458,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,424.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.