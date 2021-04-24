Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.