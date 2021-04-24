Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

