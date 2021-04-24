Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1,720 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.84% of Trio-Tech International worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

