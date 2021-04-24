Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.84 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $4.84 million and $628,781.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.