Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,050 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE SBSW opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.