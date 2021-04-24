Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,050 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 737,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

