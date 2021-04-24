Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 8,547 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameresco by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $50.30 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $2,500,044.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,799.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,207 shares of company stock valued at $29,325,320. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

