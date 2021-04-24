Truist Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 412,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $31.83 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,440,300. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

