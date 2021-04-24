Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 15,912 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

BXMT opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.