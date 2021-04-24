Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

GMF opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $87.81 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

