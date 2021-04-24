Truist Financial Corp Makes New $433,000 Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $204.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.99. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $654,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

