Truist Financial Corp Makes New $440,000 Investment in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

