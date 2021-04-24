Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

VMI stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.