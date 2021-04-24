Truist Financial Corp Takes $438,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.87 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.