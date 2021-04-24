Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $2,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $2,500,044.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,799.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,207 shares of company stock valued at $29,325,320. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

