Truist Securiti Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

