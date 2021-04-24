Truist Securiti Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $7.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

