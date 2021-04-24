Truist Securities Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $102.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

