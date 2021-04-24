Truist Securities Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $102.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.92.

CHH opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,274 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

