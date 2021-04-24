Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

