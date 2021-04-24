Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,217,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.