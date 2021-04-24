Trust Asset Management LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

