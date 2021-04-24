Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 107,912 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

