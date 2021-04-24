Trust Wallet Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.81 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $134.91 million and $9.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00270160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.01016783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.34 or 1.00117049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00617127 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

