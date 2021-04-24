Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

MEDS stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts expect that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.