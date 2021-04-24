Tsfg LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

