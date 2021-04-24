TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $396.08

TUI AG (LON:TUI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.08 ($5.17) and traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.00). TUI shares last traded at GBX 390.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 4,191,598 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 387.17. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI Company Profile (LON:TUI)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

