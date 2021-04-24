Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 12.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Twitter by 25.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 30,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

