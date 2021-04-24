UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

