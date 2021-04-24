UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

