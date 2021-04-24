UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of PROS worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 228,801 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $8,029,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE PRO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

