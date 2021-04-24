UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

