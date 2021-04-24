UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €618.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €636.15 ($748.42).

Shares of KER stock opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €595.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €574.22. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

