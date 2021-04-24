UBS Group Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $110.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 81,493 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.3% in the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

