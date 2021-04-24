UBS Group Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Neutral

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,446,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

