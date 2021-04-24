Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.