UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. UMA has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $58.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $22.76 or 0.00045334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

