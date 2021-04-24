UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

UMH opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.