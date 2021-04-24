Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.