Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.70

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.70 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 38.95 ($0.51). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 313,390 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.80.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

