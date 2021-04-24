Uniswap Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.16 billion and approximately $608.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $30.87 or 0.00061426 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

