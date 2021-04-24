United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

UFCS opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

