United Microelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 52,883 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the average volume of 6,371 call options.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,721,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

