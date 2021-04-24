Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UVE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

